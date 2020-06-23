Global  

Seattle Police Disperse Protestors in CHOP Following Emergency Order
Seattle Police Disperse Protestors in CHOP Following Emergency Order According to CNN, at least 13 people were arrested in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest area on Wednesday.

Mayor Jenny Durkan issued an executive order on Tuesday for CHOP to be vacated as a response to "reported life safety, public health and property issues." The move comes as five shootings in the area disrupted peaceful protests following the death of George Floyd.

The Seattle Police Department tweeted that anyone who remains in the area or returns to it will be subject to arrest.

