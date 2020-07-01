MIdmorning With Aundrea - July 1, 2020 (Part 2)

And we say farewell to comedy legend Carl Reiner.

(Part 2 of 2) A young COVID patient warms the hearts of his doctors and nurses.

It's the job of doctors and nurses to heal their patients.

That is a given.

But sometimes, it works in reverse.

Here's cbs's meg oliver.

Last month david vargas was hospitalized for the covid related inflammatory syndrome that has been striking children.

Vargas: these people with you know masks and gown and gloves come into your room//you can't even see their face.

It's it's really strange.

But.

I found a way to/.

To endure it //with the things that i love to do.

Vargas loves to draw.

He found his subject matter at his bedside - doctors and nurses under layers of ppe.

It made me feel that.

It made me feel seen in a way that i hadn't experienced because i'm wearing so much ppe, doctor elana siegel is a pediatric resident with mount sinai health system.

I just want to pull down my mask and say, this is my face, this is who i am.

I'm taking care of you.

And i'm not able to do that.

And it feels impersonal.

And seeing that he.

Took that and ran with it and made something completely beautiful out of that was very rewarding doctor siegel even has a namesake..

A seagull she calls it her spirit animal.

1500 what i what i found so funny is that everyone said, you know, he didn't even have to write siegal on it.

They could tell it was me just by the way, i held my body and my arms it was a very elana siegel pose.

0845 dr. siegel was so blown away, by the way, that you drew her with all of her protective gear on.

She feels that you brought her alive under all of it.

Vargas i'm really happy that, you know, she sees the life.

In that picture, and i'm happy that it put a smile on her face, a picture worth smiling about.

Meg oliver, cbs news montclair new jersey.

In a year of extremes - these are hazy days for millions of americans -- as a massive dust cloud drifts across much of the country after making its way from the sahara desert.

Michael george has more.

It's nicknamed "godzilla"...a du cloud 700 miles wider than the united states...the international space station captured this image of the largest plume of saharan dust in decades, sweeping across the atlantic ocean.

On earth&.the dust is visible from the shores of costa rica&.

To texas.

Jeff berardelli is a cbs news meteorologist and climate specialist: "i have never see a dust cloud this large that far and not disperse before it got to the united states // this is thicker and denser and potentially more hazardous than most that we've seen."

In houston&.the thick, dusty skies brought in choking air... deemed unhealthy.

The particles in the air over new orleans& made the big easy look like ámore likeá the "bi hazy."

All that dust brought a murky saturday... to dallas.

Meteorologists say this round of the dust storm will weaken by monday with some dust lingering in the southeast but there's a second round of dust moving into the caribbean now and it too will make its way to the u-s.

"the sky is jus going to get very hazy, most of the dust exists from a few thousand feet up to about 18 to 20 thousand feet // "that wil probably make for vibrant sunrises and sunsets."

Sunset and sunrise... tonight and tomorrow: look to the sky.

The hues are likely... to be more orange..

Or red.

Michael george, cbs news, new york when we come back, the life of funny man carl comedy legend carl reiner has passed away at the age of 98.

The famous writer-director- actor influenced generations of performers with a career that spanned decades.

Chris martinez has more.

"if you're not i the obit, eat breakfast"/hb documentary films every morning, i pick up my newspaper, get the obituary section, see if i'm in it, if i'm not, i eat breakfast carl reiner has made us laugh for more than 60 years.

Born in the bronx in 1922, he first gained national fame as a writer and performer on sid caeser's your show of shows in the fifties.

His co-writers on the live sketch comedy series included future luminaries -neil simon, and mel brooks.

He and brooks remained best friends into their golden years.

The pair teamed up to form a legendary comic duo.

Their most famous routine-"the 200 year old man."

Reiner: "many, man hundreds of years ago most men had more than one wife.

Did you ever practice polygamy in those days?"

Brooks: "i neve practiced it.

I was perfect at it!"

In the 60's reiner created the show "head of th family" based o his life as a comedy writer- but it flopped.

So he tinkered with it, recast it and it became: "the dick van dyk show" ceding the lead to dick van dyke, reiner took on the role of pompous boss alan brady.

"lillian is tha you?

Yes alan" the dick van dyke show ran on cbs for five years, earning 15 emmys.

"i can't write joke there are guys that write jokes that i'd love to be able to write jokes but i have a funny bent in my head and i will go straight and all of a sudden something will occur to me that will make it funny."

Reiner also found success on the big screen - directing movies including four with steve martin& and co- starring in the ocean's eleven franchise.

We're just supposed to walk out with $150 million in cash?

Yes.

Oh.

He was also the father of a famous son -- actor- director rob reiner.

Fri0322 it was rob's mother -- carl's beloved wife estelle, that delivered one of the most memorable lines in movie history.

"i'll have wha she's having" in his twilight years reiner remained sharp - tweeting, writing and performing.

In 2017, reiner and his famous nonagenarian friends starred in a the hbo documentary "i you're not in the obit, eat breakfast" "if you're not i the obit, eat breakfast"/hb documentary films i'm faking vitality, he's got vitality together with his famous friends& carl reiner showed the world age is just a number and funny is forever.

Chris martinez cbs news.

Rob reiner tweeted this morning: "las night my dad passed away.

As i write this my heart is hurting.

He was my guiding light."

