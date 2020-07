Graduates should start budgeting and saving Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:03s - Published 3 weeks ago Graduates should start budgeting and saving As high school graduates face this new challenge in their life, it's important to remember they will face new financial obstacles. Many will be earning a wage for the first time, and budgeting for college is still important. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MANY WILL BE EARNING A SALARYFOR THE FIRST TIME...AND BUDGETING FOR THE COSTSTHAT COME WITH COLLEGE."TOP CASH BACK DOT COM"RECOMMENDS GRADUATES IMPLEMENTA BUDGETING TOOL.TRY YOUR BEST TO SAVE ANDBUDGET YOUR INCOME...BY USING A 50/20/30 RULE.REBECCA GRAMUGLIA, PERSONALFINANCE EXPERT ATTOPCASHBACK.COM: "IF YOU HAVE AFULL-TIME JOB OR A PART-TIMEJOB, ANYTHING LIKE THAT, YOUARE GOING TO USE UP TO 50PERCENT OF YOUR AFTER-TAXINCOME FOR ANY ESSENTIALS LIKEHOUSING AND FOOD, SO MAYBE YOUARE PAYING FOR YOUR ROOM ANDMAYBE STUDENT LOANS, AND UP TO30 PERCENT ON ANY LIFESTYLECHOICES, SO ANYTHING THATDOESN'T REALLY FALL INTO ONE OFTHOSE CATEGORIES""TOP CASH BACK DOT COM" ALSORECOMMENDS STARTING ANEMERGENCY FUND.IT'S IMPORTANT NOW MORE THANEVER TO SECURE YOUR FUNDS EARLYON.ONE WAY TO STAY ON TRACKFINANCIALLY IS BY MAKING SURENOT TO COMPARE YOURSELF TOOTHERS OR WHAT YOU SEE ONSOCIAL MEDIA.FOCUS ON YOURSELF AND WHAT YOU





