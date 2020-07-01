Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanye West plays Sonic the Hedgehog at Kid Cudi’s house
Video Credit: In The Know Gaming - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Kanye West plays Sonic the Hedgehog at Kid Cudi’s house
Kanye West played Sonic the Hedgehog and has some thoughts about it
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

_eraseme

Mauro Kanye west plays sonic and y’all go crazy huh 1 day ago

RadBluYT

RAD BLU // JSR RT @ObliviousSonic: Kanye West plays Classic Sonic games. Fuck y’all Modern fans. 😭 1 day ago

N_RGAL

ᏁᏋᏒᎶᏗᏝ. OMG Kanye West plays Sonic !!! 😍 https://t.co/f2zWSqCsWZ 2 days ago

Jaden5220

Kdot fan acc Kanye west plays sonic the hedgehog. I can die peacefully now 2 days ago

ObliviousSonic

The Oblivious Sonic Fan Kanye West plays Classic Sonic games. Fuck y’all Modern fans. 😭 https://t.co/aUt5oCkDMF 2 days ago

acousticvander

Mr Lorinda Wood imagine just chilling with your good pal Kanye fuckin West while he plays Sonic that's been pre-installed into your… https://t.co/LsWy0pE64R 2 days ago