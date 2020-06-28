Global  

Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:51s - Published
Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong

The first day of the controversial national security in Hong Kong was met with protests as hundreds were arrested.

Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong after China imposes new national security law

More than 180 people have been arrested in Hong Kong Tuesday after China implemented a new national...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsAl JazeeraWorldNewsDeutsche WelleHindu


Hong Kong: 'Anti-protest' law kicks in as city marks handover

Hong Kong: 'Anti-protest' law kicks in as city marks handover A pro-democracy protest is held each year on the anniversary, typically attended by tens or hundreds...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle


India-China border row pinches India Inc hard, imports held up

In the wake of the India-China border clashes and the subsequent hardening of positions on both...
Mid-Day - Published



Hong Kong: Hundreds arrested over China security law protests [Video]

Hong Kong: Hundreds arrested over China security law protests

Critics say new law that criminalises actions against China threatens the identity and freedoms of the former British territory and deepens fears of oppression.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:24Published
Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong protests [Video]

Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong protests

More than 300 people were arrested on Wednesday after thousands took to the streets protesting a day after a new national security law was passed in Hong Kong. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:17Published
Hundreds Arrested in Hong Kong as China Imposes New National Security Law [Video]

Hundreds Arrested in Hong Kong as China Imposes New National Security Law

Hundreds Arrested in Hong Kong as China Imposes New National Security Law The new law, which gives Beijing the power to crack down on separatism, collusion and various other political crimes, was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published