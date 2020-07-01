Princess Diana As A Mom

Princess Diana is perhaps best known for her roles as a humanitarian, style icon and mother.

It was the latter role that made her particularly relatable to people around the world.

The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed Prince William in 1982 and Prince Harry in 1984.

Until her death in 1997, Diana made many public appearances with her sons, in both formal and informal settings, which resulted in countless sweet mom moments.

In honor of her birthday, we’ve rounded up 65 lovely photos of the late royal with her sons.