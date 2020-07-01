Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Princess Diana As A Mom
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Princess Diana As A Mom

Princess Diana As A Mom

Princess Diana is perhaps best known for her roles as a humanitarian, style icon and mother.

It was the latter role that made her particularly relatable to people around the world.

The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed Prince William in 1982 and Prince Harry in 1984.

Until her death in 1997, Diana made many public appearances with her sons, in both formal and informal settings, which resulted in countless sweet mom moments.

In honor of her birthday, we’ve rounded up 65 lovely photos of the late royal with her sons.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

Masky_Jay_Hoody

Creepypasta Slenderverse Fan RT @GMA: Today we remember Princess Diana on what would have been her 59th birthday. https://t.co/FBbZNOJQVB 26 seconds ago

1791IowaPatriot

Robert Fonder RT @bbpetals: “Don’t call me an icon. I’m just a mother trying to help.” Happy birthday princess Diana, you would have turned 59 today. Tha… 29 seconds ago

Susan60830918

Susan RT @loveforcambridg: Today would have been Princess Diana’s 59th birthday so to mark the occasion, here are some pictures of her from my fa… 40 seconds ago

VogueParis

Vogue.fr Can you guess who her favorite music artist was? https://t.co/YnqWn5oeEe 46 seconds ago

CLIFFHIDEKO

maddie RT @versaceschanel: if the royal family wasn't trash, Princess Diana would've turned 59 today https://t.co/2fH7FBFhVM 55 seconds ago

Liam_Frost

Liam Frost RT @notDcfcBoss: Born on this day 1961: Diana, Princess of Wales. https://t.co/zu4fqZ3RSa 1 minute ago

Susan60830918

Susan RT @RoyalDickie: If the tragic events of Saturday 31 August 1997 hadn't taken place, today would have been the late Diana, Princess of Wale… 1 minute ago

carelesswhsper

angie happy birthday princess diana, she would’ve been 59 today. https://t.co/DxBvijCRz9 1 minute ago


Related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry champions young people tackling racial injustice in surprise message [Video]

Prince Harry champions young people tackling racial injustice in surprise message

The Duke of Sussex has paid tribute to young people tackling racial inequality in a surprise speech to recipients of The Diana Award. Harry appeared on behalf of both himself and his brother the Duke..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published
Prince Harry delivers a speech about racism at The Diana Awards [Video]

Prince Harry delivers a speech about racism at The Diana Awards

Named after his late mother Princess Diana, Prince Harry discusses his mother's compassion towards people from every background and assures the public that he and Meghan are committed to doing the same..

Credit: Yahoo Style     Duration: 01:47Published
The messiest celebrity divorces [Video]

The messiest celebrity divorces

The messiest celebrity divorces

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 02:08Published