The Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan released Good Clinical Practice Guidelines Handbook and Prospectus for Fellowship Programme for International Students (FPIS) of National Board of Examinations (NBE).Vardhan also paid tribute to Dr B C Roy , as it's in his honour that the country celebrates July 01 as the National Doctors' Day.

