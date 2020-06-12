Global  

Two Bodies Recovered During Search For Missing Swimmers Who Were Pulled Into Strong Current At Murderkill River In Delaware
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Two Bodies Recovered During Search For Missing Swimmers Who Were Pulled Into Strong Current At Murderkill River In Delaware
The bodies were recovered on Wednesday morning.
