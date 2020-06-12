Two Bodies Recovered During Search For Missing Swimmers Who Were Pulled Into Strong Current At Murderkill River In Delaware

#blacklivesmatter all day, every day RT @KatieKatro6abc: 2 bodies recovered during search for missing swimmers at Murderkill River https://t.co/K426UYA3EP https://t.co/VUZ2oUWO… 32 seconds ago
Search Continues For 2 Swimmers In Delaware After Getting Caught In Strong CurrentsThe search resumed at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Bridge destroyed by overflowing river after heavy rain and floods in IndonesiaThis is the terrifying moment a bridge was washed away by a river that burst its banks after heavy rain.
The powerful current battered the wooden Molintogupo Bridge, in Bone Bolango Regency,..