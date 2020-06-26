Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump Calls Black Lives Matter Mural a ‘Symbol of Hate’
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Donald Trump Calls Black Lives Matter Mural a ‘Symbol of Hate’

Donald Trump Calls Black Lives Matter Mural a ‘Symbol of Hate’

Donald Trump Calls Black Lives Matter Mural a ‘Symbol of Hate’ On Wednesday, President Donald Trump denounced New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s recent support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

In a statement to MSNBC, de Blasio said he had ordered the painting of BLM murals throughout the city, including in front of Trump Tower.

De Blasio said the placement would be an intentional message to Trump, one that “we want the president to hear.” Bill de Blasio, to MSNBC In response, Trump took to Twitter and accused de Blasio of disrespecting the police.

Trump also declared the BLM mural to be a “symbol of hate" that would be "denigrating" to the "luxury" of 5th Avenue.

Donald Trump, via Twitter

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Trump Criticizes New York’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ Mural As A ‘Symbol Of Hate’

'Denigrating this luxury Avenue'
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle TimesNPRBelfast Telegraph


Trump Calls Black Lives Matter a ‘Symbol of Hate’ While Lashing Out at Plan to Paint Slogan Outside Trump Tower

Trump Calls Black Lives Matter a ‘Symbol of Hate’ While Lashing Out at Plan to Paint Slogan Outside Trump Tower President Donald Trump referred to a proposed Black Lives Matter sign in New York City as a "symbol...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


News24.com | Donald Trump lashes out at New York mayor, Black Lives Matter leader

Donald Trump has struck out at New York Mayor Bill de Blasio over plans to paint a Black Lives Matter...
News24 - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsBelfast Telegraph




Tweets about this

annemidd1

watersky4all🌊 RT @TheTNHoller: Despite majority support in the country, Trump calls “Black Lives Matter” a “symbol of hate”. (Which actually makes sens… 58 seconds ago

daveRob0

dave RT @PalmerReport: Donald Trump's day so far: - Says painting "Black Lives Matter" outside Trump Tower will denigrate Fifth Avenue - What a… 1 minute ago

ElizabethMcLan1

Elizabeth McLane RT @CNNPolitics: President Trump calls Black Lives Matter a "symbol of hate" as he digs in on race https://t.co/PtArJP2KvG https://t.co/Pne… 2 minutes ago

CaptNerve

CaptNerve Trump calls Black Lives Matter a 'symbol of hate' as he digs in on race https://t.co/9DN217xc0p. How can anyone be… https://t.co/jXPWCgv31h 2 minutes ago

iPicNews

FreedomExpressed 🌊🌊 Racist #Trump rant, calls #BlackLivesMatter a 'symbol of hate' as he digs in on race https://t.co/w4N6Ie0b6Y 2 minutes ago

ericgravesRDU

Eric Graves Trump is THE MOST RACIST person you could ever meet!!!!!🤮🤮🤮 Trump calls Black Lives Matter a 'symbol of hate' https://t.co/9LLhv94sS3 2 minutes ago

Froilanlg

Froilán López RT @jilevin: Trump calls Black Lives Matter a 'symbol of hate' as he digs in on race https://t.co/RCYDGfrEEc 3 minutes ago

Harold_James_Jr

Harold_James_Jr RT @chefrocky413: Trump calls Black Lives Matter a 'symbol of hate' as he digs in on race‼️🚩Trump wants another civil war so he can stay in… 6 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Moss Point mural vandalized [Video]

Moss Point mural vandalized

A Moss Point Black Lives Matter mural by Mayor Mario King has been vandalized.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
This artist is spreading positive visual messages through his art! [Video]

This artist is spreading positive visual messages through his art!

Luis-Miguel Caraballo, a local New Jersey-based artist, is spreading positive visual messages through his art, this time creating a 30x50 feet chalk-art mural inspired by African Diaspora. “My art is..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:25Published
Norco Trump supporter hits 'Black Lives Matter' protestor's phone off his hand [Video]

Norco Trump supporter hits 'Black Lives Matter' protestor's phone off his hand

During a Black Lives Matter protest in Norco, California, a Trump supporter slams a protester's phone from his hand as he was recording live on June 29, 2020. The man with "SS" bolts on his T-shirt..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published