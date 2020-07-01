Indoor Dining In NYC Pushed Back Amid National Coronavirus Concerns
Indoor dining in New York City will no longer happen on Monday as planned.
Gov.
Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio are concerned doing that now could cause a quick increase in cases in our area; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
Linda Jara 💚💙♻️ @rrich46 @Hopes_Soaps @GovernorTomWolf Indoor dining never reopened in Philly. They pushed it back because of the increased cases 😷 1 hour ago
bdubyoyoyo @mlarxist @HobokenGrizzly @skepticalsports @NYGovCuomo @GovMurphy That’s a false assumption, NJ just cancelled all… https://t.co/7fZEq6ud1u 4 hours ago
Adam Muller Today New York City pushed back the reopening of indoor dining. Additional time is needed to recall furloughed rats. 6 hours ago
Ignacio Gallup-Diaz 🦉🦇🐝🦦 Philadelphia has pushed this back, too: "NYC Delays Return Of Indoor Dining As COVID Cases Surge Across The Country" https://t.co/aBVs4wKF34 6 hours ago
𝓣♥︎ Indoor dining getting pushed back just made my entire day!! 7 hours ago
Alison Cook RT @Pervaizistan: NEW: Indoor dining in NYC pushed back, will no longer return on Monday, Mayor de Blasio says, joining a pause that is tak… 7 hours ago
Pervaiz Shallwani NEW: Indoor dining in NYC pushed back, will no longer return on Monday, Mayor de Blasio says, joining a pause that… https://t.co/nMzuX3v0ix 7 hours ago
Restaurant In Jersey City Faces Legal Action Over Public Health ConcernsGov. Phil Murphy has suspended indoor dining.
NYC Delays Indoor Dining In Phase 3Indoor dining won’t be on the menu when New York City reaches Phase 3 next week, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Expected To Announce Decision On Indoor Dining In NYC WednesdayGov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to decide whether to delay indoor dining in New York City on Wednesday, and to help him do that, he's keeping an eye on bars and restaurants; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.