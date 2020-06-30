Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Miami Beach To Impose Curfew After Shots Fired At Voodoo Lounge
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:07s - Published
Miami Beach To Impose Curfew After Shots Fired At Voodoo Lounge

Miami Beach To Impose Curfew After Shots Fired At Voodoo Lounge

CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke to Mayor Dan Gelber who said what happened reprehensible and off the charts

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Shots Fired At Voodoo Lounge Prompts Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber To Impose Curfew

Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting in Miami Beach after a fight broke out at the...
cbs4.com - Published



Tweets about this

Korleone5

HEAVY G RT @balleralert: Miami Beach will impose a curfew for residents and visitors as the number of COVID-19 cases across South Florida continue… 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Miami Beach Mandates Mask Use In Both Indoor & Outdoor Public Spaces [Video]

Miami Beach Mandates Mask Use In Both Indoor & Outdoor Public Spaces

Mask up on Miami Beach. The city has amended its emergency measures and effective immediately, everyone in public spaces, both indoors and outside, must wear a facial covering. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:17Published
Police Investigate Shooting At Voodoo Lounge [Video]

Police Investigate Shooting At Voodoo Lounge

Miami Beach police are investigating a shooting at the Voodoo Lounge

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:43Published
South Florida's Tourism industry Hit With Another Setback [Video]

South Florida's Tourism industry Hit With Another Setback

CBS4's Hank Tester reports tourism officials are dialing back ads after beaches were ordered closed for the 4th of July weekend.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:16Published