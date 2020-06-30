Miami Beach To Impose Curfew After Shots Fired At Voodoo Lounge
CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke to Mayor Dan Gelber who said what happened reprehensible and off the charts
HEAVY G RT @balleralert: Miami Beach will impose a curfew for residents and visitors as the number of COVID-19 cases across South Florida continue… 1 day ago
Miami Beach Mandates Mask Use In Both Indoor & Outdoor Public SpacesMask up on Miami Beach. The city has amended its emergency measures and effective immediately, everyone in public spaces, both indoors and outside, must wear a facial covering. Katie Johnston reports.
Police Investigate Shooting At Voodoo LoungeMiami Beach police are investigating a shooting at the Voodoo Lounge
South Florida's Tourism industry Hit With Another SetbackCBS4's Hank Tester reports tourism officials are dialing back ads after beaches were ordered closed for the 4th of July weekend.