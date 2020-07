S&P, Nasdaq rally on vaccination hopes Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:24s - Published 5 minutes ago S&P, Nasdaq rally on vaccination hopes The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed higher Wednesday to kick off the third quarter as increasing optimism for a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine eased concerns that another round of business lockdowns was likely. Fred Katayama reports. 0

