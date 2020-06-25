Why The Uncomfortable Test? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Coronavirus Questions
WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions about the coronavirus pandemic.
Is It Safe To Adjust Your Mask? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Coronavirus QuestionsWBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall says to try to avoid adjusting your mask but there will be times where you need to.
Is A 4th Of July Gathering Safe To Attend?WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your coronavirus questions.
Is It OK To Go To Florida? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Coronavirus QuestionsDr. Mallika Marshall answers viewer questions about coronavirus.