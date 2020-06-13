More States Putting Reopening Plans On Hold
CBS4's Chris Martinez reports some states are even implementing new restrictions.
More Than 30 States Report An Increase In Coronavirus CasesChris Martinez reports at least 13 states have halted their plans to reopen.
Texas, California Rollback Reopening As Coronavirus Cases GrowMore than 30 states are reporting an increase in coronavirus cases and at least 13 states have halted their plans to reopen.
Here We Go Again? CDC Warns States May Have To Reimpose Coronavirus LockdownsThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Saturday US states may have to reimpose strict lockdown restrictions.
If cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 increase dramatically, such..