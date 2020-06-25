Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DHS Sending Rapid Deployment Teams Around US To Defend Confederate Statues & Monuments
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:13s - Published
DHS Sending Rapid Deployment Teams Around US To Defend Confederate Statues & Monuments
CBS4's Skyler Henry reports from D.C.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

jobcoachdojo

Job Coach Dojo RT @CBSNews: The Department of Homeland Security says it's sending rapid deployment teams across the country to protect statues and monumen… 1 minute ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Signs Executive Order Protecting Monuments From Being Destroyed [Video]

Trump Signs Executive Order Protecting Monuments From Being Destroyed

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he signed an executive order protecting monuments, memorials and statues. According to CNN, Trump called people taking down several statues “lawless acts.”..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Lawmaker proposes bringing historically controversial statues and monuments to Oklahoma [Video]

Lawmaker proposes bringing historically controversial statues and monuments to Oklahoma

An Oklahoma senator is proposing bringing monuments and statues taken down in other states to the Sooner State, but not everyone is on board with the idea.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 02:22Published
President Trump: 'They' are trying to remove Jesus statues [Video]

President Trump: 'They' are trying to remove Jesus statues

President Trump says "unnamed forces" want to tear down statues of Jesus. It's not clear who he's referring to, but protesters have toppled statues of confederate leaders over the last few weeks.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:41Published