MLS confirm that six FC Dallas players test positive for COVID-19
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Entire FC Dallas team has been quarantined ahead of the "MLS Is Back" tournament in Florida.

Six FC Dallas players test positive for COVID-19 in Florida

Six players with FC Dallas have tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire team has been quarantined...
