The Tax Collector movie (2020) - Shia LeBeouf, Bobby Soto

The Tax Collector movie trailer - Plot synopsis: David (Bobby Soto) and Creeper (Shia LaBeouf), are "tax collectors" for the crime lord Wizard, collecting his cut from the profits of local gangs' illicit dealings.

But when Wizard's old rival returns to Los Angeles from Mexico, the business is upended, and David finds himself desperate to protect what matters more to him than anything else: his family.

Directed by David Ayer starring Shia LeBeouf, Bobby Soto, Cinthya Carmona, George Lopez, Lana Parrilla, Chelsea Rendon, Karrie Martin, Elpidia Carrillo release date August 7, 2020 (in theaters and on VOD and Digital HD)