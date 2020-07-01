Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Tax Collector movie (2020) - Shia LeBeouf, Bobby Soto
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:22s - Published
The Tax Collector movie (2020) - Shia LeBeouf, Bobby Soto

The Tax Collector movie (2020) - Shia LeBeouf, Bobby Soto

The Tax Collector movie trailer - Plot synopsis: David (Bobby Soto) and Creeper (Shia LaBeouf), are "tax collectors" for the crime lord Wizard, collecting his cut from the profits of local gangs' illicit dealings.

But when Wizard's old rival returns to Los Angeles from Mexico, the business is upended, and David finds himself desperate to protect what matters more to him than anything else: his family.

Directed by David Ayer starring Shia LeBeouf, Bobby Soto, Cinthya Carmona, George Lopez, Lana Parrilla, Chelsea Rendon, Karrie Martin, Elpidia Carrillo release date August 7, 2020 (in theaters and on VOD and Digital HD)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

"The Tax Collector" - cast: Shia LaBeouf, Bobby Soto, Cinthya Carmona, George Lopez, Lana Parrilla, Chelsea Rendon, Cheyenne Rae Hernandez

The Tax Collector - cast: Shia LaBeouf, Bobby Soto, Cinthya Carmona, George Lopez, Lana Parrilla, Chelsea Rendon, Cheyenne Rae Hernandez *Release date :* August 07, 2020 *Synopsis :* David Cuevas is a family man who works as a gangland...
AceShowbiz - Published


Tweets about this