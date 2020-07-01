Antonio: VAR didn't stop us!
West Ham's Michail Antonio says his team showed their spirit after recovering from a disallowed goal to fight back and secure victory over Chelsea.
#TouchlineFracas Alonso ridiculous for the second goal. You have to stop the cross.
Christensen horrible. Ball watching and didn’t… https://t.co/tSOJVVcxO8 47 minutes ago
Aaron Bayfield @ExWHUemployee @_DeclanRice @Michailantonio Antonio was unreal. Didn't stop running and deserved a goal and assist. 48 minutes ago
Emma Sanders West Ham's Michail Antonio on Sky Sports: "I really dislike VAR, I really dislike it! This season it has gone again… https://t.co/NRXjLyghK6 50 minutes ago
Louie Wansell Antonio is a steam train . Didn’t stop running , amazing effort what a machine ...
Not a striker mind 57 minutes ago
Khaleem Azam Antonio with a poachers finish too at least he didn’t stop after being brought down before that. 2 hours ago
. RT @ftblbenjamin: Why is people complaining?😂
Antonio was offside and Diop tripped Pulisic. He didn’t even protest against it cause he knew… 2 hours ago
Ben🇳🇴 Why is people complaining?😂
Antonio was offside and Diop tripped Pulisic. He didn’t even protest against it cause h… https://t.co/jOF9psYCWj 2 hours ago
The Inverted Winger Marcos Alonso does everything for @ChelseaFC apart from defending. That could easily have been a goal for @WestHam… https://t.co/Uca8epy4vd 3 hours ago