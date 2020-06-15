New Trade Agreement

The new free trade agreement among the u.s., mexico and canada takes effect today.

The deal replaces nafta...which was a key campaign point in 2016 for president donald trump.

Among other changes from the clinton-era nafta, the usmca includes new provisions for digital commerce, more stringent rules of origin for auto parts and new minimum wage requirements for certain autoworkers the deal was signed by the three countries' leaders in november 2018.

But the text was later changed after months of closed- door negotiations between the trump administration and house democrats.

