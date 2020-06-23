Global  

Elmo, Cookie Monster Lead Parade Of Support For Langhorne Health Care Workers
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Elmo, Cookie Monster Lead Parade Of Support For Langhorne Health Care Workers
Elmo and Cookie Monster waved to workers at Saint Mary Medical Center.
