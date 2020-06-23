Elmo, Cookie Monster Lead Parade Of Support For Langhorne Health Care Workers

Big Thank You To Atlantic County Health Care WorkersA parade of decorated vehicles rolled by the Preferred Care of Absecon nursing home.
Nurses at California hospital stage 10-day strike, alleging inadequate support amid pandemicHealth care workers at Riverside Community Hospital are demanding additional staffing that they say has been inadequate as they treat patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maine artist creates powerful work to show support for health care workersA Maine artist is using her talents to show support for health care workers in the state and around the world.