Facing the Music: The Fight for Criminal Justice Reform in America | Billboard

Kid Cudi & Eminem Collab Set to Drop Friday | Billboard NewsEminem and Kid Cudi are teaming up for a collaboration, out this Friday (July 10).
Young Thug Calls Out Pusha T for Drake Diss, The Pussycat Dolls Give BLACKPINK a Sweet Shout-Out & More Music News | Billboard NYoung Thug says Pusha T shouldn’t have dissed Drake, Justin Timberlake wants Confederate monuments taken down and The Pussycat Dolls show some major girl group love to BLACKPINK.
Justin Timberlake Says 'Confederate Monuments Must Come Down' | Billboard NewsIn an Instagram post, Timberlake, 39, joined Taylor Swift in urging officials to take down or relocate Confederate memorials in the midst of the country's national reckoning about racial justice.