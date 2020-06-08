Global  

Richmond Mayor Orders Emergency Removal of Confederate Statues The Democratic mayor of Richmond, Virginia, Levar Stoney, has invoked his emergency powers to remove multiple Confederate statues in the city.

Levar has not identified which will be removed, but crews were seen preparing to take down the historic “Stonewall” Jackson statue on Monument Avenue.

The Jackson monument, which has stood for more than 100 years, has repeatedly been criticized for its place in the state’s capitol.

Jackson was a Confederate general and slave owner who fought to preserve slavery in the South.

According to Stoney, it’s “past time” for the statues and other symbols of the Confederacy to be removed.

Levar Stoney, via CNN Stoney also argued that using his emergency powers was necessary as the statues pose a “threat to public safety.” In the past, protestors have repeatedly attempted to bring down statues themselves, using potentially dangerous methods.

In June, protesters successfully toppled a monument of former president of the Confederate states Jefferson Davis, as well as one of Christoper Columbus.

