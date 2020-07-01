Global  

Comedy Central to Revive 'Beavis and Butt-Head,' Jennifer Aniston Wants People to Wear Masks & More News | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Comedy Central to Revive 'Beavis and Butt-Head,' Jennifer Aniston Wants People to Wear Masks & More News | THR News

Comedy Central to Revive 'Beavis and Butt-Head,' Jennifer Aniston Wants People to Wear Masks & More News | THR News

Comedy Central is reviving 'Beavis and Butt-Head,' Fox News says that it has fired Ed Henry over sexual misconduct claims and Jennifer Aniston has a clear message for everyone right now: just wear a mask.

only1scratch

Craig S. Comedy Central is going to revive(reboot) Beavis and Butt-Head!! I like the idea. Worried about the "cancel culture… https://t.co/hvbwqjUg2c 20 minutes ago

menkata_kottri

〓𝓗𝓘𝓡 ☮𝓚𝓘〓 RT @KNOTFEST: It looks like @ComedyCentral has partnered with Mike Judge to revive Beavis and Butt-head https://t.co/XPnsshQ4Pt 21 minutes ago

DylanDubeault

Dylan Dubeault RT @CaptainB_Z: Interesting to see that Comedy Central is giving Beavis & Butt-Head another chance. Hopefully it lasts longer than the prev… 2 hours ago

NHorrorphile

Night Of The Horrorphile podcast RT @HorrorGeekMel: “It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” Mike Judge said of the Beavis and Butt-Head revival. ❤️ https:… 3 hours ago

HorrorGeekLife

Horror Geek Life Beavis and Butt-Head is set to return with at least two new seasons on Comedy Central! Series creator Mike Judge w… https://t.co/USoEzTk9n4 5 hours ago

HorrorGeekMel

Melissa Ann “It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” Mike Judge said of the Beavis and Butt-Head revival. ❤️ https://t.co/nExWRj9pQs 5 hours ago

ireadsyou

Leroy Mike Judge to revive "Beavis and Butt-Head" for Comedy Central (article): NEGROMANCER 2.0: Negromancer News Bits an… https://t.co/rxdIYivtYg 5 hours ago


