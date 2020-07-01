Comedy Central to Revive 'Beavis and Butt-Head,' Jennifer Aniston Wants People to Wear Masks & More News | THR News
Comedy Central is reviving 'Beavis and Butt-Head,'
Fox News says that it has fired Ed Henry over sexual misconduct claims and Jennifer Aniston has a clear message for everyone right now: just wear a mask.
