Gov. Reeves: "Recognize this is not a hoax. It is a danger, an imminent threat to all of us." Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:09s - Published 2 minutes ago Gov. Reeves: "Recognize this is not a hoax. It is a danger, an imminent threat to all of us." Reeves said the healthcare system will soon be at risk due to quickly rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. 0

DETAILS. JUST A REMINDER THAT WE WEARING THIS FACE MASK BECAUSE OF MARYLAND MOOMBAS MANDATE TO PRESENT PREVENT THE SPREAD OF THE VIRUS HERE IN THE CAPITAL CITY HERE AT UMMC THEY TELL US THEY ARE MAXED OUT A SPOKESMAN SAYS ALL ICU BEDS AT THE HOSPITAL ARE FILLED. WE'RE FULL UP MAXED OUT A SPOKESMAN FOR THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI. MEDICAL CENTER SAYS, ALL ICU BEDS ARE THE HOSPITAL ARE NOW IN USE. UM, SEE. CRITICAL CARE CAPACITY IS ALWAYS PRETTY TIGHT. BUT WHAT WE'RE SEEING NOW IS ALL THE BIG HOSPITALS AND EVEN SOME OF THE SMALLER SURROUNDING HOSPITALS HAVE VERY LIMITED BED CAPACITY STATE HEALTH OFFICER. DR. THOMAS DOBBS SAYS THE RECENT SURGE IN COVID-19 PATIENTS STRESSING OUT HOSPITALS ACROSS THE METRO. SO IT'S A REAL CHALLENGE AND IT WOULDN'T TAKE A WHOLE LOT OF COVID PATIENTS TO OVERWHELM THE SYSTEM. SO SOMETHING THAT I USUALLY A HOT COVID-19 IS NOT GONNA SAY ANY FAVORS. DR. MICHAEL BOOK HEART IS A HOSPITAL AS FOR MERIT HEALTH CENTRAL. HE SAYS RIGHT NOW MERIT HEALTH AND IT'S SIX AREA JACKSON HOSPITALS ARE FULLY STAFFED AND THEY DON'T HAVE A SHORTAGE OF ICU BEDS. I TOOK CARE OF PATIENTS. I SEE YOU AND ALSO COVID ISOLATION. YOU KNOW HAVING ZERO BIDS OR ANYTHING LIKE THAT. THEREFORE THE HOSPITALS THAT ARE FACING A SHORTAGE. DR. DOBBS BELIEVES THINGS COULD GET A WHOLE LOT WORSE IN THE COMING WEEKS. THAT'S BECAUSE THE AVERAGE SOME CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS CAN SPEND SEVEN TO FOURTEEN DAYS IN THE HOSPITAL BEFORE THEY MAY EVEN NEED AN ICU BED REPORTER.







