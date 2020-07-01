The State Department of Marine Resources is shut down as legislators in Jackson fight over funding for the agency.

Dept. of Marine Resources shutdown as legislators battle for funding for agency

In- george and jackson- counties.

- - the state department of marine- resources is- shut down as legislators in - jackson fight over funding for- the agency.

- today was the first day of the- new fiscal year, and without th- appropriations bill passed by - the state senate and house, the- agency can't operate.

- gov.

Tate reeves tweeted this - morning: "the legislature is locked in a fight over the dept- of marine resources.

No - budget.

I support senate- position!

House leaders are dug- in on - earmarking favored projects wit- recovery- fundshuge change."

Reeves said in his afternoon- press conference, "it's all over a political