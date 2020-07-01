Dept. of Marine Resources shutdown as legislators battle for funding for agency

|
In- george and jackson- counties.
- - the state department of marine- resources is- shut down as legislators in - jackson fight over funding for- the agency.
- today was the first day of the- new fiscal year, and without th- appropriations bill passed by - the state senate and house, the- agency can't operate.
- gov.
Tate reeves tweeted this - morning: "the legislature is locked in a fight over the dept- of marine resources.
No - budget.
I support senate- position!
House leaders are dug- in on - earmarking favored projects wit- recovery- fundshuge change."
Reeves said in his afternoon- press conference, "it's all over a political
