Ride Like a Girl film starring Teresa Palmer and Sam Neill - Sports

Ride Like a Girl film starring Teresa Palmer and Sam Neill - Sports Plot synopsis: Ride Like a Girl is the heart-warming, triumphant true story of Michelle Payne who, as a little girl, dreams of the impossible: winning the Melbourne Cup – horse racing’s toughest two-mile race.

The youngest of 10 children, Michelle is raised by her stern, widowed father Paddy who is also a veteran horse trainer.

Despite tremendous mental and physical hardships, and against all expert advice, Michelle pursues her dream with grit and tenacity and, with the love of her dad and brother Stevie, overcomes the impossible odds for a shot at her dream: a ride in ‘the race that stops the nation’, the Melbourne Cup.

Starring Teresa Palmer, Sam Neill, and Stephan Payne who plays ‘Stevie’, Michelle Payne’s real-life older brother