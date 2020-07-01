Global  
 

Ride Like a Girl film starring Teresa Palmer and Sam Neill - Sports Plot synopsis: Ride Like a Girl is the heart-warming, triumphant true story of Michelle Payne who, as a little girl, dreams of the impossible: winning the Melbourne Cup – horse racing’s toughest two-mile race.

The youngest of 10 children, Michelle is raised by her stern, widowed father Paddy who is also a veteran horse trainer.

Despite tremendous mental and physical hardships, and against all expert advice, Michelle pursues her dream with grit and tenacity and, with the love of her dad and brother Stevie, overcomes the impossible odds for a shot at her dream: a ride in ‘the race that stops the nation’, the Melbourne Cup.

Starring Teresa Palmer, Sam Neill, and Stephan Payne who plays ‘Stevie’, Michelle Payne’s real-life older brother

soundslikeohyes

Princess Aiko I’m ready for the horror, I had no idea this was out and it got added to my list instantly, also I had no idea Tez… https://t.co/tPmPOyS9h9 5 hours ago

shoreytime

shorey @wolfcrowsocial Sareesh, Ride Like A Girl was #1 Australian film in 2019 . It features Sam Neil & is true story o… https://t.co/1PVFE8Mn2Q 14 hours ago

paradigms5

elisabeth @TwoPaddocks Terrific film: Ride Like Girl. Hit the heart stringS on several levels. Ty 1 day ago

stldebbie2011

Debbie Untch Ride Like a Girl (2019) #IMDb good family film https://t.co/XvOcFHWYrA 1 day ago

Solodecaballos

Hablemos de Caballos Ride Like A Girl  the new horsey film you must check out https://t.co/EkPYDKGncE 1 day ago

BillyRandom

LL Food J @ECoop59 White girl in a horror film screams😂😂😂😂 sound like a haunted hay ride soundtrack😂😂😂 2 days ago

StreamLoudPod

For Streaming Out Loud! "Ride Like a Girl" on Netflix was unexpectedly charming. Not terribly original film making but Sam Neill is always… https://t.co/bwMOfwcrMt 2 days ago

radastrah

Rob You're in a romance film, your first 6 @ are the characters. Your best friend @perrigame Your crush @steveevets26… https://t.co/jztar8jFIy 4 days ago


