Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

All Harrison County beaches reopen in time for July 4th
Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
All Harrison County beaches reopen in time for July 4th

All Harrison County beaches reopen in time for July 4th

All 26 miles of Harrison County sand beach will open on Thursday, just in time for the holiday weekend.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

And the - senate."- - all 26 miles of harrison county- sand beach will open on - thursday just in time for the - holiday weekend.- this, after tropical storm- cristobal brought heavy - debris along the shoreline, - bringing the board of - supervisors to make the tough - decision of temporarily - closing the beaches for - clean-up.

- while the first section of sand- beach reopened on june 11, the- final sections near henderson - point will reopen - tomorrow.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Celebrating the Fourth of July on the Coast [Video]

Celebrating the Fourth of July on the Coast

By Thursday the entire 26 miles of sand beaches in Harrison County will be reopened just in time for the Fourth of July.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published