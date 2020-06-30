All Harrison County beaches reopen in time for July 4th

|
And the - senate."- - all 26 miles of harrison county- sand beach will open on - thursday just in time for the - holiday weekend.- this, after tropical storm- cristobal brought heavy - debris along the shoreline, - bringing the board of - supervisors to make the tough - decision of temporarily - closing the beaches for - clean-up.
- while the first section of sand- beach reopened on june 11, the- final sections near henderson - point will reopen - tomorrow.
|
|
|
