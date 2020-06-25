Global  

Local firework vendors see boom in sales
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:26s - Published
Just days away from the 4th of July and some firework vendors say fireworks are flying off the shelves.

This comes after many firework displays have been canceled over coronavirus concerns.

