Flooding Dangers in Okolona

More than 10 people had to be rescued from their homes this morning in Okolona because of rising flood waters.

Heavy rainfall brought flooding to several parts of our viewing area this morning.

Emergency management officials say when it comes to flash flooding, it doesn't take long for a situation to become dangerous.

Terry tucker is the okolona fire chief.

He's says over the past 13 years on the job, he's seen his fair share of flooding.

"i've seen streets flood today that i haven't seen flood in 14 years."

But sometimes the flooding doesn't stem from natural causes.

A lot of it has to do with clogged drain pipes.

"people litter.

Throw bags of trash in there, throw tires.

Throw trees that they don't have anything else to do with in there, and it just clogs up."

Meteorologists always tell us turn around don't drown when driving.

Linda griffin with chickasaw county ema says... when walking - that's not always the case.

"we encourage people, if they have to walk through racing water, to not pick their feet up.

Shuffle your feet because that racing water will knock you off your feet."

Griffin says sometimes departments seek help from swift water rescue teams. "we've had a few occassions where we did need a boat.

Not very often in chickasaw county, but we do have some roads that can get dangerous real fast."

"if we need help, then we call monroe county and some of these teams. they've got swift water teams. west point, monroe county, pontotoc, they can come assist if we get into a situation."

And if you find yourself in over your head... tucker say it's best to call for help immediatly.

"just call 911 and get somebody to come help get you out of one or whatever."

For more information on swift water rescue in monroe or clay county, you can visit our website at wcbi dot com.