Columbus Restaurant Combating COVID-19

Covid-19 has been that difficult situation for restaurants across the country.

The bulldog family.

It almost seems like zachary's restaurant can't catch a break.... a fire last year and then this year another obstacle... covid- 19.

And with many businesses, each struggle comes with some lessons learned.

Wcbi's bobby martinez joins us live to explain... the saying goes... in life difficult situations can either make or break you..

And covid-19 has been that difficult situation for restaurants across the country..

And here at zachary's... this pandemic has brought the restaurant and the community even closer.... "an early morning fire breaks out at zachary's here in columbus."

They say tough times don't last... but tough people do..

And it would appear zachary's owner doug pellum is as tough as they come.... for the second time in a year... his busines plans were tabled... 'the hardest thing was having to work harder and make less."

Pellum..

Used the quarantine time to get back to the drawing board... and reimagine how he could serve his loyal customers.

"we've had to go out and find other ways to get people in.

Things we've done is add ice cream for kids we've added cotton candy, snowcones.

We got daiquiris to go now.

Quarantine with this whole deal that we had to do, comes added cost.

The gloves that you see all of our employees wear the mask that you see are employees wear.

I spent $2600 the other day for gloves."

Pellum says this time around... all options to gain extra revenue are on the table... "every single day we are thinking what can we do to get that competitive edge.

What can we do that other people aren't doing.

We got to come up with new ideas we got to be open- minded and think outside the box."

Employee heather ford... says covid- 19 has opened her eyes up to a lot things... "patience a lot of patience.

And that sometimes you think is this overkill are we doing this for no reason.

But then you have to realize that there are vulnerable people out there and that if you could protect one person from getting sick by something that you do that it's worth it."

Pellum says the restaurant will continue to have covid-19 precautions in place for the foreseeable future.

Reporting live in columbus bobby martinez wcbi news// take