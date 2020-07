Here is what you do and who is affected.

Tomorrow is rescan day if you watch News 12 Now on an antenna.

Long, we here at news 12 now have been promoting our "rescan day".

After 11 o'clock eastern tomorrow morning, viewers who watch this station using an off-air antenna, will need to rescan their t-v to continue watching our broadcasts.

If you get our signal through cable, you probably won't notice any changes.

News 12's david moore, explains why this is happening, and how it benefits our viewers.

