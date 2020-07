China Returns Serve In Media Ping-Pong Game With US Government

In the latest tit-for-tat exchange, China has hit back at what it calls Washington's 'suppression of Chinese media.'

CNN reports China is demanding that four US news organizations declare details of their finances and staffing in the country.

Beijing's move comes after the Trump administration labeled the US offices of four Chinese state-run media as 'foreign missions' last week.

The new designation requires them to file paperwork with the US authorities on their finances and personnel.