Bernie Ecclestone's a dad again at 89
Bernie Ecclestone has become a father for the fourth time at 89 years old, as his wife Fabiana Flosi has given birth to a son named Ace.
cNa7id RT @SunSport: Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone becomes dad again aged 89 https://t.co/nsKqrX3U8v https://t.co/BQGTd6p4Gn 12 minutes ago
Starts at 60 Bernie Ecclestone is a dad again! The 89-year-old has welcomed a son, Ace, with wife Fabiana Flosi
https://t.co/ftzgsFV1bE 22 minutes ago
BANG Showbiz CONGRATULATIONS ... At the age of 89 Bernie Ecclestone's a dad again!
#BernieEcclestone https://t.co/Wc6Fv7IMLr 1 hour ago
[email protected] RT @MirrorCeleb: Bernie Ecclestone becomes father again at 89 as wife, 44, gives birth https://t.co/5YnAjyOjHW 3 hours ago
Mirror Celeb Bernie Ecclestone becomes father again at 89 as wife, 44, gives birth https://t.co/5YnAjyOjHW 3 hours ago
Sher Smith Bernie Ecclestone becomes father again at 89 as wife, 44, gives birth https://t.co/fATzCsZIai https://t.co/3PyMgmxiX8 3 hours ago
jaco ‘Bernie Ecclestone becomes father again at 89 years old’ oh my god.... why?!?! that child is going to grow up witho… https://t.co/Up4BntJdfu 3 hours ago
Grant Rivers 🏳️🌈 Bernie Ecclestone has become a father again at the age of 89.
What is your opinion on this?
#BernieEcclestone #F1 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton Said Bernie Ecclestone's Comments On Race Were 'Disappointing'Lewis Hamilton said it was “sad” and “disappointing” to see the comments of the former head of Formula 1, Bernie Ecclestone. Ecclestone said “in lots of cases, Black people are more racist..