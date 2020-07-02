MythBusters' Adam Savage Faces Shocking Accusation By Family Member

Mythbusters co-host Adam Savage is facing a horrific accusation.

And it's not from a groupie or ex-girlfriend, either.

It's from his sister.

Newser reports Miranda Pacchiana filed a lawsuit Tuesday in New York state accusing her brother of 'repeatedly' sexually abusing her as a child.

Savage was 9 to 12 years old at the time of the alleged assaults, and Pacchiana was 7 to 10.

Now 52, Savage denies everything.

While I hope that my sister gets the help she needs to find peace, this needs to end.

For many years, she has relentlessly and falsely attacked me and other members of my family to anyone that will listen.

Adam Savage Savage and Pacchiana's mother, Karen Savage, says her daughter 'suffers from severe mental health challenges' and she supports her son 'completely.'