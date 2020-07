OWH's Sam McKewon on Huskers QB Battle

Sam McKewon from our partner at the Omaha World-Herald discusses the possible NU quarterback battle this season.

MEDIA OUTLETS TOGET TO TALK TOCOACH FROST INDETAIL ABOUTWHAT THEY'VEDONE TO COMBATTHE COVID-19PANDEMIC.ANYTHING STANDOUT TO YOU INPARTICULAR ABOUTHOW NU WENTABOUT IT, WHETHERIT HAD BEEN REALLYGOOD OR REALLYBAD?

SAM: REALLYGOOD.I MEAN A VERYMETICULOUS PLANTHAT STARTED ALONG TIME AGO INREALLY LATEMARCH.THEY STARTEDBRINGING BACKFOOTBALL PLAYERSWHO WERE THENQUARANTINEDUNTIL APRIL 3RDWHEN THEY DIDTHEIR FIRST BATCHOF TESTS.SO THESE PLAYERSREALLY HAD TO DOA LOT OF WORK,JUMP THROUGHSOME HOOPS.BUT AT THE SAMETIME, IT KEPTEVERYBODY SAFE.ADAM: WHEN ITCOMES TO ADRIANMARTINEZ, THEMAIN QUOTE THATEVERYBODY'STALKING ABOUT IS IDON'T THINK HE'LLBE LAX INPREPARATIONAGAIN.DID THAT TAKE YOUBY SURPRISE?

SAM:HONESTLY, YEAH.LET'S PUT IT THISWAY.I'M NOT SURPRISEDTHAT HE THOUGHTTHAT BECAUSE ITHINK WE ALL KINDOF SAW THATMARTINEZ WAS NOTTHE SAME PLAYER.I AM SURPRISED HESAID IT.WHAT HE SAIDBEFORE THAT HESAID 'I THINKADRIAN IS PRIMEDFOR A REALLY BIGSEASON.'

AND ITHINK THAT'S WHATHE'S SEEN FROMMARTINEZ IS THATHUNGER THAT HESAW AS A TRUEFRESHMAN.ADAM: DO YOU FEELLIKE THIS COULDGO...MAYBE IFMCCAFFREY HAS AGOOD FALL CAMP,COULD GO DOWNTO THE WIRE LIKE IN2010?

SAM: SOMARTINEZ, I THINK,IS GOING TO WINTHE JOB.BUT THEN WHEN HEGOES INTO THESEASON,PRESUMING THEREIS A SEASON, HE'SGOT TO PERFORM.THERE'S NOT GOINGTO BE: WELL, LET'SSEE WHAT HAPPENSAFTER SEVENGAMES.IF HE STRUGGLES, IDON'T THINKMCCAFFFREY'S JUSTGOING TOLANGUISH ON THEBENCH FOR WEEKSON END.MARTINEZ HASEARNED THE RIGHTTO TAKE THE FIRSTSNAPS AND TOSTART THAT GAMEBUT HE'S 0-2AGAINST PURDUE.AND HE PLAYED ALLTHE GAMES IN BOTHOF THEM AGAINSTPURDUE.IT'S TIME TO BEATPURDUE AND IFYOU CAN'T, I THINK,YOU MAY SEE SOMECHANGES.HERE'S A LOOK AT THEHUSKERS' 2020SCHEDULE ...THE FIRST HALF...VERYMANAGABLE...WITH FIVEOF THE FIRST SIX ATHOME...JUST ONE OF THOSEOPPONENTS WINNINGMORE THAN EIGHTGAMES LAST YEAR...THE 2ND HALF THOUGH...AN ABSOLUTE BEAR...NEBRASKA FINISHINGWITH FIVE OPPONENTSTHAT ALL ENDED LASTYEAR IN THE A-P TOP 15STARTING WITH OHIOSTATE ON HALLOWEEN..MINNESOTA THEOPPONENT ON BLACKFRIDAY THIS SEASON ASOPPOSED TO IOWA...MORE