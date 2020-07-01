|
Lauren Boebert upsets incumbent Scott Tipton in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District GOP primary
Right-wing restaurateur Lauren Boebert defeated incumbent Rep.
Scott Tipton handily in Colorado’s Third Congressional District Republican primary Tuesday just one day after President Trump gave a Twitter endorsement to Tipton.
