Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cancellation of minor league season goes beyond baseball
Video Credit: WYFF - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Cancellation of minor league season goes beyond baseball

Cancellation of minor league season goes beyond baseball

Governor Henry McMaster’s executive order keeping certain businesses closed includes spectators at race tracks.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Rockers won't play baseball in 2020; minor league season in doubt

High Point's independent minor-league baseball team announced it will forego the 2020 season due to...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller


Minor league season canceled: Atlanta Braves' affiliates won't see field until 2021

The decision was expected but it’s now official. The Atlanta Braves’ minor league clubs won’t...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


For this Catholic baseball player, a season off is ‘a relief’

Denver Newsroom, Jun 30, 2020 / 03:00 am (CNA).- Seth McGarry, a pitcher in the Philadelphia Phillies...
CNA - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Futures Collegiate Baseball League Set To Open Season -- And Welcome Fans [Video]

Futures Collegiate Baseball League Set To Open Season -- And Welcome Fans

If you want to see some baseball in person this summer, and are eager to see the stars of tomorrow, the Future Collegiate Baseball League has a few local options for you. WBZ-TV's Dan Roche reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:00Published
Minor league pitcher reacts to cancelled season [Video]

Minor league pitcher reacts to cancelled season

Baseball's minor leagues canceled their seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the head of their governing body said more than half the 160 teams were in danger of failing without government..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 00:20Published
2020 Minor League Baseball season canceled [Video]

2020 Minor League Baseball season canceled

2020 Minor League Baseball season canceled

Credit: WFFTPublished