Santa Clarita Cancels Fireworks Show Following LA County Public Health Order, Lancaster Mayor Says Show Will Go On Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:26s - Published 6 minutes ago Santa Clarita Cancels Fireworks Show Following LA County Public Health Order, Lancaster Mayor Says Show Will Go On This July 4th weekend, the skies over Santa Clarita won’t be lit up to celebrate Independence Day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend