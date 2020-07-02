MASL officially announces decision to conclude 2019-20 season

The MASL Board of Directors has voted to officially conclude the 2019-20 season without crowning a postseason champion.

Over.

The league announced today that it has officially deemed this year to be finished.

The m-a-s-l board of directors voted yesterday to conclude the season following a lengthy lay-off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The remainder of the regular season was cancelled on march 12 - but the league attempted to return for a postseason tournament at a centralized location...those plans were eventually scrapped.

There will be no ron newman cup champion crowned this year - however - the monterrey flash and florida tropics have been recognized as the western and eastern conference regular season champions - respectively after leading the tables at the time of the cancellation.

Utica city f-c finishes the year tied for second in the east with a record of 14-6.

There is still no word on plans to open the 2020-2021 season at this time.

Along with today's decision to conclude this season - the free agency period for the league officially began today.

U-c-f-c has several players that were under contract on this year's team now among those free agents.

The five city free agents are: forwards: uros 'momo' momic - tim goldman and alencar ventura junior.

--- defenders: vittorio petrera - and jake schindler.

--- we'll be sure to follow and update you on moves utica city makes throughout the offseason.

