Ballot security for Arizona Primary

AWAY -- BUT ARIZONA HASANOTHER ELECTION TO FINISHFIRST--- THE PRIMARY ELECTIONTHAT WILL OFFICIALLY CHOOSETHE CANDIDATES -- FOR EACH OFTHE PARTIES.

KGUN9 ON YOURSIDE'S CRAIG SMITH LOOKS INTO-- HOW PIMA COUNTY SECURES ITSELECTIONS.37:53 "ON AUGUST 4TH THIS ROOMAT PIMA COUNTY ELECTIONS WILLBE A VERY BUSY PLACE ASBALLOTS ARE COUNTED IN APRIMARY ELECTION BUT WHATSAFEGUARDS EXIST TO MAKE SURETHAT VOTE WILL BE HONEST.?"38:05 RUNS:12 PIMA COUNTYELECTIONS SUPERVISOR BRADNELSON SAYS THE POLITICALPARTIES HAVE REPRESENTATIVESWATCHING HOW THE BALLOTS AREPROCESSED, VERIFIED ANDCOUNTED---AT THE POLLINGPLACES AND WHERE THE VOTE BYMAIL BALLOTS COME IN.

HE SAYSBALLOTS ARE NOT SENT OUT ATRANDOM.

THEY GO TO SPECIFICPEOPLE WHO REQUESTED THEM.31:54 THEY'LL GET THEIR BALLOTVOTED, AND THEN SEND IT BACKIN AND SIGN THE OUTSIDE OF THEAFFIDAVIT ENVELOPE THATCONTAINS THEIR BALLOT.

THECOUNTY RECORDER WILL THENCOMPARE THAT SIGNATURE THAT'SON THE EXTERIOR OF THE BLUEWITH THE, WITH A SIGNATURETHAT THEY HAVE ON FILE THATVERIFICATION PROCESS AGAIN ISOBSERVED BY A MIX OF POLITICALPARTIES, 32:16 RUNS:22 38:50CRAIG: JUST AS MODERN MONEYHAS SOME BUILT IN FEATURES TOHELP SOMEONE RECOGNIZE ACOUNTERFEIT, MODERN BALLOTSHAVE ANTI COUNTERFEITINGFEATURES TOO." 38:58 RUNS: 08BRAD NELSON: 32:48 BUT IFANYBODY HAS SEEN A BALLOT,WHETHER IT'S HERE WITHIN THESTATE OF ARIZONA OR ELSEWHERE.MOST OF THOSE BALLOTS HAVE NODISTINGUISHING MARKS ON THEMTHAT ARE EXTREMELY UNIQUE ANDPROVIDE A PROTECTION SO THATIF A COUNTERFEIT BALLOT DIDCOME IN AND DID NOT CONTAINSOME OF THOSE WATERMARKS ANDOTHER DEVICES SUCH THAT, IT'SNOT GOING TO BE ABLE TO BECOUNTED BY THE TABULATIONEQUIPMENT.

33:11 RUNS: 23NELSON EXPECTS MOST BALLOTS TOBE MAIL BALLOTS THIS ELECTIONBUT THAT MAY SLOW DOWN RESULTSBECAUSE THEY CAN TAKE MORETIME TO PROCESS.

CRAIG SMITH,