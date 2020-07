Electricity There is limited evidence for their effectiveness in preventing influenza virus transmission either when worn by th… https://t.co/Z1dJnaH3kP 1 hour ago

David Bradford @BANDITcollect @winemedineme @votePASTOR To stop bacteria from entering a wound. There is debate to the effectivene… https://t.co/GqTUgJ2FV2 48 minutes ago

Michael Strauss Disappointingly, the study only looked at effectiveness in limiting the spread of germs from coughs by the wearer.… https://t.co/JUirO4RISV 40 minutes ago

Alfred @DavidJHarrisJr People sick with #COVID19 need to wear face masks. People who are NOT sick need to wear masks to be… https://t.co/2ThB3DTN0s 33 minutes ago