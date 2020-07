Coronavirus Vaccine: How Close Are We?

Researchers around the world are developing more than 145 vaccines against the coronavirus.

19 vaccines are in human trials but vaccines typically require years of research and testing.

Scientists are racing to produce a safe and effective vaccine by next year, says Business Insider.

The first vaccine safety trials in humans started in March, but the road ahead remains uncertain.

Some trials will fail, and others may end without a clear result.