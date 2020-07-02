A Monumental Day for the Mastodons: PFW Officially Joins Horizon League

3 evening everyone..

Well you heard it from the mayor himself..

Today is a monumental day for mastodon athletics... on wednesday, purdue fort wayne officially making the jump from the summit league to the horizon league..our petar hood has more on what the move means for the university moving forward... petar hood: yeah justin, it is a huge day for the 'dons.

One they've been looking forward to for a while now.

Earlier this afternoon i asked athletic director kelley hartley hutton how much work has gone into the transition over the last few months, and she was quick to point out... this hasn't just been in the works for a few months.

This move was years in the making for the mastodons', their athletes, and their coaches.... jon coffman: "i love what it does for our brand in our region, for recruiting, for our fanbase.

The horizon league carries a lot of weight, particularly in indiana.

That's where both butler and valpo made great runs in the horizon league.

It's well known in our state, and like niecee said, we're renewing old rivalries."niecee nelson: "we are beyond excited for the ability to travel and the close proximity all these universities offer to us, being able to go up and everything is a bus trip.

Our visibility in a lot of those states that we recruit, not only are we going to be able to be a presence within the conference, but we'll be very visible in the recruiting aspect as well."

Kelley hartley hutton: "today is a real happy day for our student-athletes first and foremost.

Their quality of life, from a wellness perspective, for all the reason coach nelson and coach coffman have discussed, their lives got better today.

Their opportunity to compete at a higher level is improved.

And we can invest those resources, as coach coffman indicated into areas that actually make us better, make us better competitively, make the experience better."hood: yeah geographically this move makes a lot of sense for the mastodons.

Their shortest trip to an opposing school in the summit league was 386 miles.

Their longest trip in the horizon league will be 367 miles.

Hartley hutton estimates the 'dons will save at least 400 thousand a year in travel expenses.

Reporting from purdue fort wayne tonight, petar