July 2nd, 1843: An alligator believed to have fallen out of the sky and other stories |Oneindia News

July 2nd, 1843: An alligator believed to have fallen out of the sky and other stories

Alligator Falls Out of the Sky in Charleston, South Carolina during a thunderstorm.

It is believed that the strange incident happened when a waterspout carried an alligator from a body of water and dropped in on the city.

On July 2, 1964, US President Lyndon B Johnson signed into law the historic Civil Rights Act in a nationally televised ceremony at the White House.one of the most important piece of legislation in American history.

The US Supreme Court rules the death penalty was not inherently cruel or unusual Since 1976,1 the Supreme Court has consistently ruled that the death penalty is not inherently cruel and unusual and therefore does not categorically violate the Eighth Amendment's prohibition on the infliction of cruel and unusual punishments.

59-year old American Robert L.

Tools became the first person to receive the a self-contained artificial heart transplant called the AbioCor at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

The AbioCor is an artificial heart that is not connected to wires or an external pump.