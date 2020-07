14 Oklahoma Football players have tested positive for Covid-19; OU Athletics Department to cut budget by $13.7 million Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 01:11s - Published 4 minutes ago 14 Oklahoma Football players have tested positive for Covid-19; OU Athletics Department to cut budget by $13.7 million 14 Oklahoma Football players have tested positive for Covid-19; OU Athletics Department to cut budget by $13.7 million 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ANNOUNCEMENTS TODAY..REGARDING THE CORONAVIRUS.OUR SPORTS DIRECTOR CAYDENMCFARLAND IS HERE WITH THEDETAILS.O-U FOOTBALL PLAYERS.. HAVEALL RETURNED TO CAMPUS.. 111OF 'EM.. TESTED FORCOVID-19.. OVERALL, 14...TESTING POSITIVE.. 12 OFTHOSE.. ARE ACTIVE CASES..--THOSE PLAYERS.. REMAIN INQUARANTINE--.. 72 STAFFMEMBERS ALSO TESTED.. TWOPOSITIVE RESULTS.. THE 14POSITIVE PLAYER TESTS..MATCHING WHAT O-S-U FOOTBALLANNOUNCED MONDAY..ALSO TONIGHT.. THE COST OFCOVID.. THE ATHLETICDEPARTMENT.. ANNOUNCING ABUDGET CUT OF 13- POINT-7MILLION DOLLARS FOR THE2020-21 FISCAL YEAR..INCLUDING A 10-PERCENTSALARY REDUCTION FOREMPLOYEES MAKING A MILLIONDOLLARS, OR MORE.. OFCOURSE, THAT INCLUDESFOOTBALL COACH LINCOLNRILEY.. --WHO MAKES MORETHAN 6 MILLION DOLLARS--..DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR, ALEXGRINCH.. BASKETBALL COACH,LON KRUGER.. WOMEN'S COACH,SHERRI COALE.. SOFTBALLCOACH, PATTY GASSO.. ANDATHLETIC DIRECTOR, JOECASTIGLIONE.. ALL MAKE AMILLION, OR MORE.. INPART.. THE COST-CUTTINGMEASURES.. AN ATTEMPT TOBALANCE THE BUDGET, AS O-ULOOKS TO PAY FOR COVID-19TESTING AND OTHER INCREASEDSAFETY MEASURES..NOT TO MENTION MAKE UP FORTHE LOSS IN TICKET SALESTHIS FALL.. CAYDEN