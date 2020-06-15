|
|
|
|
103-year-old says 2020 has been the craziest year she’s seen
|
Video Credit: KTVI
Stefina Rugal has seen a lot of the past century.
She has lived through two world wars, the Spanish Flu, and now COVID-19, and she says 2020 has been the craziest year she has experienced yet.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|