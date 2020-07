Class of 2020: Matthew Yackulak and Ty'zhae Marion-Marie Forrest

GRADUATES ARE RECOGNIZED!CONGRATULATIONS TO MATTHEWYACKULAK!

HE IS A RECENTGRADUATE OF EASTERN TECHNICALHIGH SCHOOL WHERE HE COMPLETEDTHE ENGINEERING MAGNETPROGRAM.

MATTHEW IS HEADING TOTHE UNIVERSITY OF MARYLANDCOLLEGE PARK THIS FALL WHEREHE PLANS TO MAJOR IN COMPUTERSCIENCE WITH A POSSIBLE MINORIN ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING.CONGRATULATIONS ARE ALSO INORDER FOR TY'ZHAE MARIO━MARIEFORREST.

SHE GRADUATED FROMEDGEWOOD HIGH SCHOOL AND ISATTENDING LINCOLN UNIVERSITYTHIS FALL!

WE'RE CELEBRATINGTHE CLASS OF 2020 AND GIVINGTHEM THE RECOGNITION THEYDESERVE.

WE'RE CELEBRATING THE CLASS OF 2020 AND GIVING THEM THE RECOGNITION THEY DESERVE.