New Swine Flu

The new virus has pandemic potential

Ultimately a strain of swine flu, nicknamed g4, is making headlines.

While some are calling the strain 'new' it was actually discovered by chinese scientists as early as 2016.

Earlier today, we spoke with doctor dave pyburn with the national pork board ?

"* who says the g4 virus has been largely contained to china, and there is only a slight threat of it spreading to the united states.

The swine flu is easily transmitted between pigs and people, doctor pyburn says pork farmers are asking their workers to take precautions.

They also talk to their workers about when your sick, don't come to work.

They don't want them potentially bringing something into our barns when they're sick.

Other ways to keep swine flu from spreading ?

"* wear a mask while in the hg barns and make sure to keep washing and sanitzing those hands.