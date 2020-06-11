Global  

Anoka Family Witnessed & Helped Woman Gored By Bison At Yellowstone National Park
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Anoka Family Witnessed & Helped Woman Gored By Bison At Yellowstone National Park

Anoka Family Witnessed & Helped Woman Gored By Bison At Yellowstone National Park

An Anoka County family witnessed a frightening scene last week when a woman was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park, David Schuman reports (1:41).WCCO 4 News at 10 – July 1, 2020

