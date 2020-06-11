Anoka Family Witnessed & Helped Woman Gored By Bison At Yellowstone National Park

An Anoka County family witnessed a frightening scene last week when a woman was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park, David Schuman reports (1:41).WCCO 4 News at 10 – July 1, 2020



Related videos from verified sources 72 Year Old Woman Gored By A Bison At Yellowstone National Park



A 72-year-old California woman was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park. The incident occurred when the woman tried to take a picture of the animal. According to a statement by the park, the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 16 hours ago Bison 'steam'-pede in Yellowstone draws cheers from visitors



While bison are known to stampede in Yellowstone, this one is happy just chilling. See the spectacular moment when a bison steps in front of Old Faithful at Yellowstone in Wyoming just as the geyser.. Credit: nypost Duration: 00:30 Published 5 days ago Fence Interrupts Spring Bison Migration



Occurred on May 31, 2020 / Grand Teton, Wyoming, USA Info from Licensor: "My husband and I were on a Sunday afternoon drive in my home state of Wyoming. We had just exited the gates for Grand Teton.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:17 Published 3 weeks ago