Charity Fundraisers Canceled Due To Coronavirus

With the Safer At Home order in place and many large events having been canceled, non-profits are struggling to fulfill their missions

New at ten -- even though events and event spaces are allowed to operate under the 'safer at home' order -- many large events have been cancelled, including big charity fundraisers.

2 of those include the wet dog triathalon and the riverfest bbq and music festival.

Both of those combined raise about 50-thousand dollars for mosaic mentoring of north alabama.

We spoke with one of the mentor-mentee pairs who has been physically apart for the past few months.

They say despite the loss of money to do many of their activities, they're still finding ways to stay connected.

If you don't have that one-on-one, you can only say so much through a text message or even over the phone.

I'd rather be with her and see her to spend that time with her.

Mosaic officials say losing those two fundraisers means losing about 30 to 40 percent of their revenue for the year.

They're also in the process of figuring out how they will manage their